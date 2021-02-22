WCS Will be Back in Session After Numerous Snow Days

By
Andrea Hinds
-
photo by steve ludwig
photo by Steve Ludwig

Williamson County Schools (WCS) will return to school tomorrow, February 23 after several snow days. Classes will begin at their regular start time. As a reminder, Friday, February 26 will not be a Flex Asynchronous Day. It will be a regular school day.

WCS students were out of school all last week, due to inclement weather; however, Monday was President’s Day, therefore, not a school day.

As travel conditions were still predicted to be hazardous today, WCS was canceled school on February 22 as well (SACC remained open at snow sites). Monday’s snow day was WCS’ eighth snow day; WCS has 10 extra school days built into the calendar.

Previous articleWilliamson County Coronavirus Case Count
Avatar
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here