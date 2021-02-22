WCS Will be Back in Session After Numerous Snow Days

Williamson County Schools (WCS) will return to school tomorrow, February 23 after several snow days. Classes will begin at their regular start time. As a reminder, Friday, February 26 will not be a Flex Asynchronous Day. It will be a regular school day.

WCS students were out of school all last week, due to inclement weather; however, Monday was President’s Day, therefore, not a school day.

As travel conditions were still predicted to be hazardous today, WCS was canceled school on February 22 as well (SACC remained open at snow sites). Monday’s snow day was WCS’ eighth snow day; WCS has 10 extra school days built into the calendar.