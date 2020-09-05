Schlotzsky’s Celebrates International Bacon Day with an Original Bacon Sandwich Bun

Schlotzsky’s has always been known for bakin’ fresh bread. Each individual fresh-from-scratch® sandwich bun is baked every morning and toasted to perfection just before serving. Kicking off on International Bacon Day, the famous sandwich brand is offering bacon bread, available on any medium sandwich from September 5th – 12th. Imagine Schlotzsky’s signature sour dough, tossed with fresh bits of crispy bacon and mild cheddar cheese, then oven-baked to meld the flavors of a bacon grilled cheese, right into the sandwich bun itself.

“If there is anything we’ve learned over the last few months, it is to celebrate the little things in life, and everyone loves a little bacon,” said Jennifer Keil, Culinary Lead at Schlotzsky’s. “Since bread is our specialty, we really wanted to lean into our heritage and offer our guests an extra reason to enjoy our sandwiches.”

For one week, guests can double down on bacon with the Turkey Bacon Club or the Beef Bacon Smokecheesy. The bacon bread is in limited quantity each day, so make sure to bask in the bacon while supplies last! With a limited number of fresh bacon buns each day, once the location runs out, guests will have to try again the next day. Bacon Bread will be available at participating Schlotzsky’s locations and there will be no additional charge to add bacon bread to any sandwich order. To find a location near you, visit here.