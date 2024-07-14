Dog Wellness Center Scenthound Opens in Franklin

Scenthound, a dog wellness center that takes a health-focused approach to all services, has opened its newest Tennessee location in Franklin at 2020 Fieldstone Parkway, Suite 800, with plans for eight more throughout the mid-state region with neighboring community Brentwood targeted as a priority. Business partners Jacob Lee and Brett Basik have successfully brought the franchise to the Birmingham market and look forward to its Tennessee expansion.

“We’ve seen tremendous growth, and acceptance from the Birmingham community, with 3,000 monthly members, and look forward to offering these services to Franklin residents and their dogs,” said owner Jacob Lee. “We aim to be a step between a groomer and a vet, offering top-of-the-line treatments and quality customer service. As a proud native Tennessean, I’m excited to expand our services to Franklin, with more locations in the pipeline.”

Scenthound focuses on the five core areas of maintenance that all dogs need: skin, coat, ears, nails, and teeth. Its mission is to provide exceptional care to all dogs, keeping them healthy and clean, and to be a trusted provider to all dog owners. Owners can be assured that their dog is receiving the best care and will be treated like a member of the Scenthound family.

Memberships start at $49/month and include the Basic Hygiene package: a bath with towel-dry, ear cleaning, nail trim, teeth brushing, and a 6-point wellness check. Other services like a shedding treatment, problem-skin treatment, or full haircut can be added on a la carte. Appointments can be made easily on the mobile app, taking the stress out of planning.

Lee and Basik currently own and operate four locations in the Birmingham area, with 20 locations planned for across Alabama and Tennessee. Eight of those locations will be within Middle Tennessee, with the team’s first location being Franklin which opened in May 2024. The pair are committed to growth within Middle Tennessee and see the market as an area where Scenthound will bring a new and needed service to the community. Lee, an eighth-generation Tennessean, is excited to bring this project to his home state as it continues to grow.

To prepare for growth, the team has brought on Kellie Kurtz as area manager to oversee the first location and future company expansion. Kurtz brings a strong background of over 20 years in operational and management skills. The growing team employs eight at its Franklin location with more to come.

For more information on Scenthound and to see a full list of services, please visit: www.scenthound.com.

