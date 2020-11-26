Photos: Governor Lee & First Lady Serve Thanksgiving Meals at The Well

On Monday, November 23, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee served Thanksgiving meal boxes to food-insecure families of Middle Tennessee in a drive-thru distribution at The Well in Spring Hil. The drive-thru distribution is made possible by three Middle Tennessee based nonprofits: The Well Outreach, One Generation Away and GraceWorks Ministries.

About The Well

The Well Outreach began as a food pantry in a local church in 2006, with the goal of showing God’s love by giving food to those in need. In 2009, The Well Outreach incorporated as its own entity, hoping to expand its reach to more of the community.

​It is now supported by the amazingly generous community in Spring Hill and surrounding areas. Numerous individuals, churches, civic organizations and businesses contribute on a regular basis to ensure that no household in Spring Hill, Thompson Station, College Grove, Santa Fe or northern Columbia is without food assistance when needed.

The Well Outreach is recognized as a nonprofit organization by the IRS.