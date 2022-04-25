Scary Video of Franklin Police Officer Being Dragged and Run Over by Fleeing Suspect

Two Franklin Police Officers were injured yesterday after a fleeing suspect drug them from his car, running one of the officers over. At 10:20, Sunday morning, an officer stopped 26-year-old Roy Nicholson, of Columbia, on I-65 N, between Murfreesboro Rd. and McEwen Drive. The Officer, who was initially investigating a traffic violation, asked Nicholson to step out of his car after seeing a gun in the vehicle and smelling marijuana. Once outside of the car, Nicholson began actively resisting the officer.

In this dramatic dash-cam video, you see Nicholson break away from the officer, get back into his car where a firearm was present, and then drag Officer Dustyn Stevens and an assisting Officer, Matt Lamarr, down the Interstate, before running over Officer Stevens during his getaway.





Citizens who saw this occurring followed the suspect vehicle, providing updated location information that helped additional responding officers locate and take Nicholson into custody outside of the Franklin Walmart immediately following the assault.

Stevens, a four-year Franklin Police Officer, was transported to Vanderbilt, where he was treated and released. Officer Lamar’s injuries appeared to be superficial, not requiring immediate medical treatment. Lamarr is a 16-year Franklin Police veteran.

Nicholson, charged with x2 counts of Aggravated Assault Against a First Responder and Felony Evading is free on the $40,000 bond set by the Magistrate. He is due in court at 1:00 on June 9. Additional charges are expected in this case.

Franklin Police say it is amazing that no one was more seriously injured, and that what we see in this video clearly shows the importance of drivers adhering to Tennessee’s Move Over Law.

