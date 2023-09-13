Sawyer Brown Band Documentary to Debut at Franklin Theatre

Sawyer Brown Band blazed a trail with explosive live performances and chart-topping songs in the 90’s. Genre-staple hits like “Some Girls Do” (1992), “Thank God for You” (1993), “Step That Step” (1985) and more are synonymous with pushing the band and the genre forward. In honor of the group’s 40th anniversary, Sawyer Brown Band announces its new documentary Get Me To The Stage On Time, a docu-exploration of how a Nashville outlier changed the country genre by turning 15 minutes of fame into 40 years.

Executively produced by Blake Shelton, Get Me To The Stage On Time is a behind-the-scenes look at millions of miles, 24 albums, 6000 shows, and gratitude for the legions of loyal fans, even when Nashville counted them out. The documentary tells a David and Goliath story that transcends musical genres, featuring interviews with Shelton, Dolly Parton, Dierks Bentley, and more.

It’s the American Dream by way of a dirt road, and the documentary will premiere on Sun., Oct. 1 at the Nashville Film Festival at the Franklin Theatre in Franklin, TN. For tickets to the event and to the Nashville Film Festival, visit nashvillefilmfestival.org/ 2023-festival.