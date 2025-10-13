Savor the Season at the Fall Harvest Farm to Table Dinner at Young Harvest Farm

Young Harvest Farm will host its favorite event of the year: the Fall Harvest Farm to Table Dinner on Saturday, October 25th, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Young Harvest Farm is located at 2955 Beulah Church Road, Arrington, TN, 37014.

Bring your favorite drink to enjoy on the back hill while taking in the vibrant fall colors in the meadow around the pond. As the sun sets, you’ll walk down to the hoop house to reveal the evening’s menu, surrounded by fresh produce harvested for dinner.

Under the stars, you’ll enjoy a delicious seasonal meal, full of the best flavors of fall. And don’t forget dessert! Chefs Ron and Sydney are passionate about cooking and bring their unique style to every dish, making this an evening to remember.

Reserve your spot today and be part of this special celebration!

