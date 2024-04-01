Save the Date for Franklin’s Main Street Festival 2024

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Donna Vissman

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, will host the much-anticipated 40th Annual Main Street Festival in Historic Downtown Franklin from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, and Sunday, April 28.

The Heritage Foundation organizes and operates the first of three annual festivals: the Main Street Festival and then later this year, they will host Pumpkinfest and Dickens of a Christmas.

The family-friendly arts and crafts street festival is free to the public. Guests will enjoy local food and drink vendors, children’s activities, live music, and arts and crafts along with the heralded assortment of local shops and destinations the downtown corridor is known for.

This year’s festival will feature more than 150 artisans and craftspeople showcasing their work. Over 30 food and beverage vendors will also be present.

All downtown Franklin merchants will be open and celebrating the event with specials, features, and promotions for enhanced shopping, dining, and entertainment throughout the historic district.

For more information about Main Street Festival, visit www.FranklinMainStreetFest.com.

Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what's trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment.
