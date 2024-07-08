Save the Date: Back to School Sales Tax Holiday for 2024

The back-to-school season will be here soon. Here is information about the annual “back to school” sales tax holiday, which will take place at the end of July.
Tennessee’s traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2024, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2024.
During this time clothing, school supplies and computers may be purchased tax-free. Certain restrictions apply. Items sold online are also eligible. Items must be purchase for personal use, not for business or trade.
Clothing
Exempt:
- General apparel that costs $100 or less per item, such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes, dresses, etc.
Not exempt:
- Apparel items priced at more than $100
- Items sold together, such as shoes, cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum
- Items such as jewelry, handbags, or sports and recreational equipment
School Supplies
Exempt:
- School and art supplies with a purchase price of $100 or less per item, such as binders, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, and rulers, and art supplies such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads, and artist paintbrushes
Not exempt:
- School and art supplies individually priced at more than $100
- Items that are normally sold together cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum
Computers
Exempt:
- Computers for personal use with a purchase price of $1,500 or less
- Laptop computers, if priced at $1,500 or less, also qualify as well as tablet computers
Not exempt:
- Storage media, like flash drives and compact discs
- Individually purchased software
- Printer supplies
- Household appliances
Click here for an alphabetical list of all exempt items.
Click here for an alphabetical list of all nonexempt items.
