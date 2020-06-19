Savannah J. Miller





Our precious, beloved Savannah ran into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the age of 22. Her beautiful smile and spirit illuminated this world and shined on everyone she met. The joy she reflected came from within and her fierce determination to make the best of what life had given her was an inspiration to all.

Savannah was born on October 8, 1997 in Baltimore, Maryland and was lovingly cared for by her foster parents Larry and Jacque Donovan until she came into our family at 10 months of age. Born with spina bifida, hydrocephalus, a cleft palate and hearing loss she never let any of her physical challenges stop her living life to the absolute fullest.

She loved her siblings, parents, nieces and nephews, her best friend service dog, Zambique, her soon to be “step dad”, her numerous friends, teachers and mentors. She had a special affinity for Starbucks Frappuccinos, Harry Potter, Steak and Shake, chocolate anything and everything ramen noodles. She had a passion and talent for hair styling and makeup.

She was the dance party queen, always spinning out the moves to Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers and anything with a beat.

Savannah poured her heart into everything and everyone. She was involved with Best Buddies, Young Life Capernaum, ABLE Youth, Saddle Up!, Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids, Canine Companions for Independence and Achilles Nashville.

She participated in wheelchair basketball, cheerleading, wheelchair racing, dance, sign language to music, snow skiing, water skiing, tennis, sled hockey, rock climbing – the list is endless as was her willingness to try any adventure thrown her way.

She was crowned Little Miss Wheelchair in both 2006 and 2007.

Savannah was a 2016 graduate of Franklin High School and attended the Transition II Program there as well as at Centennial High School receiving another diploma.

She was enrolled as a student in the Lipscomb University IDEAL program having just completed her first year in the Spring of 2020. Her aspirations for her future were to work in a salon (perhaps even open her own), live independently (with fun roommates) and maybe get married someday.

Our lives will never be the same without Savannah here with us, but the impact she made lives on and we know she is running and dancing in the heavens.

“It matters not what someone is born, but what they grow to be!” – Albus Dumbledore

Savannah is survived by her father, Bill Miller; mother, Renee (Patrick Pilcher) Miller; sister, Shayna (Matthew) Miller Hobbs; brothers, Justin (Bonnie) Miller and Jacob Miller; maternal grandmother, Bettie Distin; nieces & nephews, Linden & Lyric Hobbs, Jet & Eloise Miller and Ava Chafin; sister in-law, Abrielle Miller. She is preceded in death by her brother, Garrett Miller; paternal grandparents, William & Lenore Miller; maternal grandfather, Robert E. Distin.

A Celebration of life service will be held 11:00AM Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Christ Presbyterian Church, 2323 Old Hickory Blvd. Nashville, TN 37215. Memorial donations may be made to the Savannah Miller IDEAL Scholarship fund at Lipscomb or ABLE Youth in Savannah’s memory.



