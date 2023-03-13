Saturday Afternoon’s Road Rage-Related Fatal Shooting in Hermitage Remains Under Investigation

From Metro Police March 11, 2023

No charges are being placed pending further investigation into Saturday afternoon’s road rage-related fatal shooting in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart store at 4424 Lebanon Pike.

The man killed is identified as Tristan Walker, 38. The woman who shot Walker is identified as Tiara Mowbray, 22.

Walker’s girlfriend, who was riding with him, told officers that Mowbray was tailgating them. Mowbray alleged that Walker had brake checked her, which she said she did him in turn. Both vehicles came to a stop in the Wal-Mart parking lot after entering from Andrew Jackson Parkway. Walker exited his vehicle and approached Mowbray’s. When he got to her car, Mowbray fired a shot. Walker was hit in the chest and died at the scene.

Mowbray remained on the scene. Her pistol was recovered from the dashboard of her vehicle. She cooperated with detectives and was interviewed at police headquarters.

Homicide Unit detectives will staff the results of the investigation with the District Attorney’s Office.