Saros Shines as Predators Edge Canucks in Defensive Battle

October 23, 2025 — Juuse Saros delivered a spectacular performance between the pipes, stopping 21 of 22 shots as the Nashville Predators defeated the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 at Bridgestone Arena. The victory improved Nashville’s record to 3-3-2, while Vancouver fell to 4-4-0 before 17,159 fans.
First Period Remains Scoreless Despite Penalties
The opening frame saw no goals despite numerous penalty opportunities. Nashville accumulated four infractions while Vancouver’s Tyler Myers sat for a delay of the game. Neither power play capitalized, setting the stage for a low-scoring affair.
Second Period Produces Both Goals
Ryan O’Reilly broke through with a shorthanded tally at 9:01, assisted by Spencer Stastney. Vancouver responded when Max Sasson netted his third goal at 11:49 on a setup from Linus Karlsson to tie the game at one.
|Goalie
|Team
|Decision
|Saves
|Save %
|TOI
|Juuse Saros
|NSH
|W
|21
|.955
|60:00
|Thatcher Demko
|VAN
|L
|33
|.943
|57:42
Predators Find Winner in Third Period
Nashville seized the lead when Cole Smith scored at 5:09 of the third period, with assists from Michael McCarron and Justin Barron. The goal proved to be the game-winner as both goaltenders locked down for the remainder of regulation.
Point Scorers
|Player
|Team
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Plus/Minus
|Shots
|TOI
|Ryan O’Reilly
|NSH
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|17:57
|Cole Smith
|NSH
|1
|0
|1
|+1
|2
|15:55
|Spencer Stastney
|NSH
|0
|1
|1
|+2
|0
|14:38
|Justin Barron
|NSH
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14:16
|Michael McCarron
|NSH
|0
|1
|1
|+1
|0
|16:22
|Max Sasson
|VAN
|1
|0
|1
|+1
|1
|12:08
|Linus Karlsson
|VAN
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9:51
