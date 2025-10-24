Saros Shines as Predators Edge Canucks in Defensive Battle

October 23, 2025 — Juuse Saros delivered a spectacular performance between the pipes, stopping 21 of 22 shots as the Nashville Predators defeated the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 at Bridgestone Arena. The victory improved Nashville’s record to 3-3-2, while Vancouver fell to 4-4-0 before 17,159 fans.

First Period Remains Scoreless Despite Penalties

The opening frame saw no goals despite numerous penalty opportunities. Nashville accumulated four infractions while Vancouver’s Tyler Myers sat for a delay of the game. Neither power play capitalized, setting the stage for a low-scoring affair.

Second Period Produces Both Goals

Ryan O’Reilly broke through with a shorthanded tally at 9:01, assisted by Spencer Stastney. Vancouver responded when Max Sasson netted his third goal at 11:49 on a setup from Linus Karlsson to tie the game at one.

Goalie Team Decision Saves Save % TOI Juuse Saros NSH W 21 .955 60:00 Thatcher Demko VAN L 33 .943 57:42

Predators Find Winner in Third Period

Nashville seized the lead when Cole Smith scored at 5:09 of the third period, with assists from Michael McCarron and Justin Barron. The goal proved to be the game-winner as both goaltenders locked down for the remainder of regulation.

Point Scorers

Player Team Goals Assists Points Plus/Minus Shots TOI Ryan O’Reilly NSH 1 0 1 0 2 17:57 Cole Smith NSH 1 0 1 +1 2 15:55 Spencer Stastney NSH 0 1 1 +2 0 14:38 Justin Barron NSH 0 1 1 0 0 14:16 Michael McCarron NSH 0 1 1 +1 0 16:22 Max Sasson VAN 1 0 1 +1 1 12:08 Linus Karlsson VAN 0 1 1 0 0 9:51

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email