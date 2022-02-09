Saros and Josi Return to Preds After All-Star Break

Juuse Saros and Roman Josi represented Nashville in Las Vegas this weekend for the All-Star festivities.

They will now return to the squad and get back to work as the Preds are chasing 1st place behind the Avalanche (32-8-4). If they can keep up this pace they will surely make the playoffs. The Preds have not won a playoff series since the 2017-2018 season. They are 4-1 in their last 5 games and hope to carry this momentum into the 2nd half of the season.

Dallas (23-18-2) will host the Preds on Wednesday, February 9th at 7:00 PM on TNT and Bridgestone Arena will welcome the Jets (18-17-7) Saturday, February 12th at 6:00 PM on ESPN+.