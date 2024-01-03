Saros and Predators Shutout Blackhawks 3-0



January 2, 2024 – Juuse Saros collected his second shutout of the season and the Predators top line combined for five points (2g-3a) as Nashville defeated the Chicago Blackhawks, 3-0, at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.

“It’s always nice to get a win,” Predators Captain Roman Josi said. “We’re really happy with the win. These games aren’t easy, and [Chicago] had a tough game before, so we knew they were going to come out hard and play hard. So it was a good one to come away with.”

“It was nice to get the win back at home and good to see Juice get the shutout there – that was awesome,” Gustav Nyquist said. “It was kind of a hard game. They were checking hard and we got a little timid, maybe. We didn’t want to make a mistake since it was only 1-0. So, we didn’t love our second period, but it was good to get the job done.”

The result moves Nashville to 21-16-1 on the season and hands them their second-straight win, their third with at least a point and their first of 2024.

Source: Nashville Predators

