Sarah Nguyen Announced as Artist in Residence at Cheekwood

Mixed media artist, Sarah Nguyen, has been selected as Cheekwood’s 2023 Artist-in-Residence. Working primarily with paper, Nguyen’s intricate designs often incorporate flora and fauna, bringing together new stories as well as those reminiscent of the past. The residency will culminate with an exhibition within the museum’s temporary exhibition space on view from November 18, 2023, through January 7, 2024.

“Cheekwood is excited to have Sarah Nguyen as this year’s Artist-in-Residence, which offers the opportunity for her to seek inspiration from Cheekwood’s gardens, historic mansion, and surroundings. We look forward to sharing Nguyen’s unique art making process of paper carving with the Nashville community,” says Sarah Sperling, Cheekwood Vice President of Museum Affairs.

Nguyen carves both recognizable and abstract forms out of paper fiber panels which evoke memory, play, and ritual. Her technique is reminiscent of Jewish paper cutting, a sacred tradition that Nguyen participated in as a child.

Sarah Nguyen is based in Columbia, MO where she has worked as an art instructor at the University of Central Missouri for over ten years. She holds a BFA in Illustration from Rhode Island School of Design and an MFA in Painting from the University of the Arts in Philadelphia. She has exhibited her work nationally and internationally from Missouri to Japan. In addition, Nguyen works as the Book Designer for Pleiades Press and Magazine and as Freelance Illustrator. She is also the Art Installations Curator for the True/False Film Fest.

The Martin Shallenberger Artist-in-Residence series is an initiative focused on bringing innovative, dynamic and intriguing artists to the city of Nashville. The residency enables artists to create and exhibit site-specific works at Cheekwood, while allowing for the opportunity to interact with staff, visitors, and the larger community. The program provides living arrangements for the artist during the residency. Past Artist-in-Residence participants include Dorothy O’Connor, Soo Sunny Park, Hiroshi Sato, Michael McMath and most recently, Craig Black.