Santa’s Trees and Brookside Properties Donate Over $3K to Centennial High School

Many local families make picking out a fresh cut Christmas tree from Santa’s Trees an annual tradition. It’s also a tradition for Santa’s Trees to give back to the Williamson County community that continues to support the seasonal business.

For the past 14 years, Santa’s Trees, Brookside Properties and Walgreens at 530 Cool Springs Blvd. have joined together to spread holiday cheer that extends well beyond the Christmas season. Each year, a donation representing a portion of tree sales is made to Centennial High School by Santa’s Trees and Brookside Properties. “We love seeing local families each year and being a part of their Christmas traditions, so it’s wonderful to give back to the community with these yearly donations,” said Santa’s Trees Owner Jim McLeod.

This year’s donation of $3,500 was recently presented to Centennial High School’s Principal Dr. Meghan Sanders. “Centennial High School is extremely grateful for our long-standing partnership with Santa’s Trees, Brookside Properties, and Walgreens,” said Sanders. “Through their generous donations, we are able to fund specialty projects, like our new National Merit Finalists wall, which will honor our students who have earned one of the highest academic recognitions. We are so appreciative of the donation, which will be used to recognize our outstanding students.”

“With the continued efforts of Santa’s Trees and the graciousness of Walgreens allowing the use of their parking area, we are thrilled to be able to contribute to Centennial High School another year,” said Jon Dudor, senior property manager at Brookside Properties. “We look forward to working with Jim McLeod and Walgreens to maintain this tradition for many more years to come.” As part of the Christmas tree sales partnership, Brookside also donates annually to the Cumberland County Playhouse.

Santa’s Trees – now in its 36th year of business – also donates to Brentwood High School, Hillsboro High School, East Magnet School, Rutland Elementary, and Gladeville Elementary.