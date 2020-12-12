Santa’s Mailbox Located at Local Recreation Facilities

Calling all good boys and girls! Craft your holiday wish list and drop it off for Santa at one of Williamson County Parks and Recreation’s (WCPR) facilities from December 1 – 18, 2020.
Personalized mailboxes for Saint Nick are located at:
- Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Road
- Fairview Recreation Complex, 2714 Fairview Boulevard
- Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Drive
- Timberland Park, mile maker 437.2 on the Natchez Trace Parkway in Franklin
Be sure to include your mailing address, so Santa can send a personal reply! For more information visit the “Community Events” page at www.wcparksandrec.com.