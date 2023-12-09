Santa to Visit Five Points Post Office During Dickens of a Christmas Event

The Five Points Post Office in downtown Franklin is hosting Santa on Saturday, December 9th, during Dickens of a Christmas from 9:30 am until 11 am. Kids of all ages can share their lists and take photos with Santa.

The post office will be accepting letters to Santa all season long, which they can place in a special box. Some of those letters will be shared, if you prefer for your children’s letter content to not be shared, the post office is asking you to place an X on the back of the envelope.

After the closure of the Five Points Post Office, Matt Brown and Julie Brown reopened the post office with a ribbon cutting on Friday, December 1st.

As part of the reopening, the post office will offer items for sale, including snacks, apparel, and other items.

