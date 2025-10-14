Santa’s Pub to Reopen with Birthday Bash

On social media, the pub announced a grand reopening event. Stating, “Hello Santa’s Pub friends and family! We are excited to celebrate Santa’s birthday and the future of the legendary bar that he and Angelina created. Come raise a cold one with us!”

The event takes place on Sunday, October 19th, from 4 pm until 2:45 am. Admission is $10 cash. There will be live music, food, and karaoke.

Denzel Irwin, the owner of Santa’s Pub in Nashville, died in September 2025.

The pub located at 2225 Bransford Avenue has been closed since the passing of Irwin.

Irwin was a Franklin native who opened the pub in 2011, known for its year-round Christmas decorations. It also had several celebrity sightings over the years, including Kacey Musgraves, Ed Sheeran, and Snoop Dogg. In addition, the bar only served beer, and the only form of payment accepted was cash.

