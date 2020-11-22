Santa Plans Visits to Franklin Neighborhoods

The Franklin Fire Department will escort Santa Claus and his sleigh through more than 50 Franklin neighborhoods on the four Saturdays between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

You can find the schedule which is detailed on the City of Franklin Santa Tracker, as well as HERE.

The neighborhood parades will take place November 28th, December 5th, December 12th, and December 19th, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Santa’s exact routes, along with approximate neighborhood arrival times, are also available on the Santa Tracker. Additionally, downloadable PDFs of route maps are available below:

The City of Franklin reserve the right to cancel any/all parades at any moment without notice if necessary for emergency response and/or weather.