Santa Claus will Arrive at the CoolSprings Galleria this Weekend

Santa will arrive at CoolSprings Galleria on Saturday, November 9th at 11am, where he’ll be celebrating the holiday season and hearing Christmas wishes at his workshop in Lower Level, Center Court in front of Dillard’s.

“Visiting Santa is a time-honored tradition for families,” said Tori Dean, Senior Marketing Director at CoolSprings Galleria. “Children and adults alike look forward to having their photos taken and sharing their wish list with him each year.”

We are thrilled to offer visitors with multiple Santa experiences this holiday season. Reserve your visit using our convenient online platform HERE.

Want more Santa celebrations?

Dear Santa letters are available at the North Pole Mailroom Writing Stations

Located at the back of the food court and at the American Girl entrance, as well as Santa’s mailbox at the set.

Other Santa events:

Pet Photos all day on Mondays Nov. 10 – Dec. 15

Titans Santa on Dec. 3 | 5pm – 7pm

Ginger-Snapped on Dec. 13 | 9am – 11am

Interactive Standee & Cheer Deer Photo Opportunities throughout the mall

Santa’s $2,000 Nice List Giveaway and Nice List Quizzes

That’s not all. Santa is so excited to welcome new stores, holiday retailers and more this Holiday Season:

Hickory Farms, offering savory meats, fresh cheeses, and sweet desserts, is located on the Lower Level between The Cheesecake Factory and California Pizza Kitchen.

See’s Candies, offering delicious candies and chocolates, is located on the Lower Level near Pandora.

Go! Calendars & Games, offering calendars, games, puzzles and gifts, is located on the Upper Level near Franklin Toy Works.

CoolSprings Galleria is the proud home of many of your favorite stores for holiday shopping, including American Girl, Apple, Barnes & Noble, LEGO, Sephora, Pottery Barn, Williams-Sonoma, Palmetto Moon, Tradehome Shoes, and more.

Don’t forget about Primark, which just opened at the end of October, where shoppers can discover this season’s standout styles for women, men, and kids, as well as accessories, beauty, and homeware.

“CoolSprings Galleria is truly a one-stop shopping destination this Holiday Season,” says Tori Dean, Senior Marketing Director for CoolSprings Galleria. “In addition to the main attraction – SANTA – we’re excited to welcome many new retail offerings, along with shopper favorites for a unique experience.”

Pro Tip: To make gift-finding easier this Holiday season, Santa takes advantage of Inventory Insider. Found on the mall’s website here, start browsing from home using AI to search from 1,000s of products in-stock at stores at the mall before going in-store to make the purchase.

After his big arrival, Santa will be available from Nov. 8 to Dec. 24 before he heads off for his holiday trek around the world. Santa will be at his Home for the Holidays Monday through Thursday, 11am – 7pm, Friday and Saturday, 11am – 8 pm, and Sunday, noon – 6pm. Visits are always free, and photo packages are available for purchase.

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email