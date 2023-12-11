Santa Claus is Skateboarding Your Way with a Bag Full of Very Merry Deals

The holidays are upon us, and we have it on good authority that Santa might be trying out an unconventional method of travel this year. The sleigh and reindeer might be iconic, but Santa’s got a need for speed that can only be met with a skateboard!

Just picture Santa carving through the snow on the rooftops, executing tricks, and spreading cheer on a board – a perfect blend of merry tradition and modern delivery.

It may sound like a whimsical notion, but Play it Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville think there are some great reasons why Santa (and you!) might love giving skateboards a try this holiday season.

Skateboards are the Merriest Means of Travel

Speed and Agility ~ With the ability to navigate tight spaces and swiftly maneuver around obstacles, Santa could zip from house to house with unparalleled efficiency.

Embracing the Spirit of Youth ~ Santa is timeless, and so is the joy he brings to children each Christmas. Skateboarding symbolizes youthfulness and energy, and it’s no secret that Santa loves to keep the joyful spirit of childhood alive.

Faster Than Reindeer on a Halfpipe ~ Reindeer are undoubtedly majestic creatures, but they might appreciate a break from the traditional sleigh ride. A skateboard would allow Santa to perform tricks and maneuvers that even the most skilled reindeer couldn’t match.

Eco-Friendly Travel ~ In recent years, there’s been a growing emphasis on environmentally friendly practices. Being a forward-thinking fellow, Santa might consider a skateboard a more eco-friendly alternative to the traditional sleigh!

Spreading the Spirit of Community ~ Skateboarding is a sporting culture that promotes creativity, individuality, and a sense of community. By embracing skateboarding, Santa could inspire children to pursue their passions and express themselves freely!

This Christmas Eve, keep an eye on the night sky! You might just glimpse Santa shredding through the clouds on a skateboard, delivering joy in a whole new way.

Join Santa on the halfpipe this holiday season and shop 30% Off NEW RUNYI 26 Complete Mini Cruiser Light-Up Wheel Retro Skateboards on December 12th (1 Day Only!) from Play it Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville!

The Light-Up Wheel RUNYI 26 Complete Mini Cruiser Retro Skateboard is manufactured by TeoSport and comes in six colorful patterns. These small but mighty skateboards are lightweight, incredibly sturdy and have light up wheels, making them the perfect holiday gift for your board-loving kids and teens! Shop these boards at 30% off on December 12, 2023, for the best price in town.

Give the Gift of Play with 12 Days of Very Merry Holiday Deals

Play for Less this Holiday Season! Shop the incredible deals at Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville during their 12 Days of Very Merry Holiday Deals running daily Tuesday, December 12 through Saturday, December 23, 2023.

During the sales event, you’ll find twelve unique daily deals. Check out the deals on Play It Again Sports Brentwood and Play It Again Sports Hendersonville to see all the ways to save with your holiday gifting!

Tuesday, December 12 ~ 30% Off NEW Light-Up Wheel RUNYI 26 Complete Mini Cruiser Retro Skateboard by TeoSport, available in Six Patterns

Wednesday, December 13 ~ 25% Off NEW Rawlings & Rip It Baseball & Softball Batting Helmets

Thursday, December 14 ~ 30% Off Repurposed Figure Ice Skates

Friday, December 15 ~ 25% Off NEW Camo Golf Bags

Saturday, December 16 ~ 25% Off NEW Ice Hockey Skates

Sunday, December 17 ~ 20% off NEW 3-Disc Golf Starter Set

Monday, December 18 ~ 25% Off NEW 3-Piece Inline, Bike, and Skateboard Pad Sets (Includes Elbows, Knees, and Wrist)

Tuesday, December 19 ~ 50% Off NEW Crossnet (4 Square meets Volleyball) Yard Game Net

Wednesday, December 20 ~ 20% Off NEW Champro Football Shoulder Pads

Thursday, December 21 ~ 30% Off Recycled Golf Club Hybrids

Friday, December 22 ~ 30% Off NEW Baseball Practice Shirts

Saturday, December 23 ~ 20% Off One Item (Up to $100 savings, cannot be combined with any other sale, discount, coupon, or 5 Stars Points/Promotion)

Visit Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville

With two convenient locations in the greater Nashville area, Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville are the best spots to purchase and recycle your high-quality sports gear, so you’re all set for any game you love to play!

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-661-1107

coolspringspias@yahoo.com

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 – 8; Saturday: 10 – 6; Sunday: 12 – 5

Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville

201 North Anderson Lane, Suite 300

Hendersonville, TN 37075

615-822-6633

pias37075@gmail.com

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 – 7; Saturday: 10 – 6; Sunday: 12 – 5

