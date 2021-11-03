Santa Claus is Coming to Opry Mills

Santa is coming to Opry Mills for visits with families this holiday season. Santa arrives on Friday, November 19, and will be available until Christmas Eve.

Things to know before you go:

Reservations are encouraged. Make Santa reservations today here.

Families may choose to sit with Santa or maintain social distance.

Santa’s helpers will wear masks throughout the duration of each visit.

The Santa Photo Experience launches on Friday, November 19, and will be open daily. Set hours to vary and can be found by clicking here

Opry Mills will also host events with Santa this season including:

Caring Santa – Sunday, December 5 from 9-10:30 a.m.

Visit Opry Mills for additional event details here.