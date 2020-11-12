Santa Arrives at CoolSprings Galleria Soon

That’s right, Santa Claus is planning his trip down from the North Pole to see his favorite friends and families at the CoolSpringa Galleria; however, visits will look a little different from years past.

This season, Santa arrives on the best shopping day of the year – Black Friday! Starting November 27th through Christmas Eve, you’ll find Santa and his team of elves at Center Court on the Lower Level. Visits will be contactless, with families sitting six feet away to ensure proper social distancing. But don’t worry about those Christmas lists! Santa Claus can’t wait to hear what’s on your list and will still be available to talk with his little elves-in-training.

Santa will be available for photos during the following times:

Monday – Saturday, 11am to 8pm

Sunday, 12pm to 6pm

Christmas Eve, 9am – 5pm

Set Closed on 11/30 & 12/7

All guests must schedule their visit with Santa using the convenient online reservation platform, located HERE. You’ll select a date and time, purchase your photo package, and then you’re ready for the unique 2020 Santa photo experience. Walk-ups will be allowed during the first and last hour of the day, time permitting. All visitors must wear masks before, during, and after photos.

The magic of the holidays is almost here, and we’re ready to help you enjoy a season that’s truly one to remember! To make a reservation or view a full list of holiday hours, Santa photo and break hours, and more seasonal information, visit our website here.

*Please note that usual holiday events at the CoolSpring Galleria are canceled for this year, including the Santa arrival party, pet photos, and Santa Cares. The Galleria hopes to bring these fun, family-friendly events back in 2021.