Sanga named CUSA Cross Country Women’s Athlete of the Year

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Purity Sanga was named the 2023 Conference USA Cross Country Women’s Athlete of the Year, the league office announced on Tuesday.

Sanga finished the season competing in the NCAA Championships with an individual at-large bid and placed 77th on Nov. 18. She placed 13th at the NCAA South Regionals with a personal best in the 6k (19:01.30s).

The Kapsabet, Kenya native also took home the 2023 CUSA Individual Championship with her first-place finish on Oct. 28. Sanga was also awarded the CUSA Championships Most Outstanding Senior for her performance in Bowling Green, Ky.

Sanga was named All-Conference First Team and USTFCCCA All-Region for her impressive 2023 results. She placed top-five in three of the six meets she competed in this season with a personal best in the 5k at the Southern Showcase (16:50.60s) on Sep. 15.

The Blue Raider women’s cross country team earned a 15th overall rank in the NCAA South Region final poll due to Sanga’s contributions.

Source: MTSU

