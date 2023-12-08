San Francisco Defeats Vanderbilt Men’s Basketball 73-60

NASHVILLE, Tenn. December 7, 2023 — Marcus Williams recorded 18 points and seven rebounds, and Ndewedo Newbury chipped in with 17 points as San Francisco defeated Vanderbilt men’s basketball 73-60 Wednesday Memorial Gymnasium.

Jonathan Mogbo posted game-high totals of 14 rebounds and nine assists while Malik Thomas scored 10 points for the Dons (6-3), who shot 51 percent from the field, made 13 3-point field goals and outrebounded the Commodores by a 39-21 margin.

Ven-Allen Lubin had a team-high 15 points for Vandy (4-5), which also got 10 points from Ezra Manjon. Tasos Kamateros added nine points, with Colin Smith and Jason Rivera-Torres scoring eight each as the Dores committed only eight turnovers and were credited with nine steals but shot 42.9 percent from the floor.

