Sam’s Club in Franklin Announces Temporary Closure

Sam’s Club, located at 3070 Mallory Lane in Franklin, TN will close temporarily. The club will close Monday evening and reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

The closure is to allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the club. It will also give associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the club to serve the community once again.

Sam’s Club released the following statement:

The country is seeing a new spike of coronavirus cases. As health officials work to curb the impact of this pandemic, we want to be a part of the solution to help keep our Clubs safe for associates and members. Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and members, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts.

When the Club reopens Wednesday morning, we will continue to conduct daily health screenings and temperature checks of every associate before every shift and providing masks and gloves to associates. These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place to protect associates and members including requiring everyone wear a mask in the Club, enhanced cleaning measures, installing social distancing signage, installing plexiglass sneeze guards at registers, providing no-touch payment methods and other support.

We will continue working closely with health officials and adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our members and associates in mind.