Sam Hunt to Bring ‘Outskirts’ Tour to Nashville

Country superstar Sam Hunt announces his Outskirts Tour 2024. The five-time Grammy nominee and Diamond-selling Hunt sets course for his arena headlining tour with a Feb. 22 kickoff in Grand Rapids, stopping in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on March 1, 2024. Special guests include multi-Platinum-selling country artist Brett Young and fellow Georgia-native Lily Rose.

General tickets on sale Friday, October 20 at 10 AM local time at www.SamHunt.com/Tour.

The Outskirts Tour 2024 offers a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but may include premium tickets, an invitation to the Sam Hunt VIP Lounge, a VIP-exclusive gift item, a specially designed tour poster, and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Also this Friday, Hunt releases brand-new song “Came The Closest.”