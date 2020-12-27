Salvation Army Receives $15K Donation From Reliant Bank

Selecting an Angel from Salvation Army Angel Trees, and shopping for personalized gifts and necessities for children, is a holiday tradition for thousands of families and businesses in our communities.

Each year, Angel Tree programs provide toys and clothing to children. And because Salvation Army Angels are not served by other holiday assistance programs, donors can be confident their gifts go directly to children who are truly in need.

This year, the pandemic has caused family hardships to grow, and the number of families seeking help from the Salvation Army has increased, respectively. Holiday extras are simply out of reach for many in our communities who are struggling to meet the financial demands of basic daily needs. With the support of its donors and volunteers, the Angel Tree program helps deliver joy and hope to these families.

To help with the efforts, Reliant Bank has donated $15,000 to the program with funds distributed in Middle Tennessee. “This year is unlike any other. From tornadoes to the pandemic, many in our communities are struggling with hunger, unemployment, homelessness and COVID-19 related issues,” said Reliant Bank President John Wilson. “Reaching out to the Salvation Army and helping them fulfill their mission to provide gifts and necessities to those most in need aligns with Reliant Bank’s mission to give back to our communities. We are very grateful and proud of the bank’s ability to help fund the purchase of items for unclaimed “Angels.”

“The impact of the pandemic to our community has been devastating and has resulted in fewer of our iconic red kettles and Angel Trees this season,” said Major Ethan Frizzell, Salvation Army Nashville Area Commander. “This means we must rely even more on business partners like Reliant Bank whose generous donation will help rescue Christmas for our neighbors.”

