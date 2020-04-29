During Wednesday’s coronavirus press briefing, Gov. Bill Lee announced that “close contact businesses” are allowed to open May 6 in 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties. The counties excluded are those with locally-run health departments: Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox, and Sullivan.

Specific guidelines on how these businesses can safely open will be provided by the end of the week. Close contact personal service businesses include, but are not limited to, barbershops, salons, spas, body-art/tattoo services, tanning salons, and massage facilities.

Earlier this week, Gov Lee announced gyms and other exercise facilities are allowed to open May 1.