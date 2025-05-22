Salmonella Outbreak in TN, 14 Other States Tied to Cucumbers

The CDC and public health officials in multiple states are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to whole fresh cucumbers. So far, 26 illnesses and 9 hospitalizations have been reported across 15 states. No deaths have been reported.

The source of the contamination has been traced to cucumbers grown by Bedner Growers Inc. and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc. between April 29 and May 19, 2025. These cucumbers were shipped to grocery stores, restaurants, and other facilities nationwide and may still be within shelf life through the end of this week.

According to the CDC, epidemiologic, lab, and traceback evidence point to these cucumbers as the likely cause of the outbreak. Several cases have also been linked to cucumbers served on cruise ships departing from Florida.

What the Public Should Know

The affected cucumbers were sold both individually and in smaller packages, possibly labeled as “supers,” “selects,” or “plains.” They are not organic varieties.

If you have cucumbers at home and cannot confirm their source, throw them away. Consumers are also advised to:

Ask restaurants if their cucumbers came from Bedner Growers or Fresh Start Produce before consuming them.

Wash surfaces and utensils that may have come into contact with the cucumbers using hot, soapy water or a dishwasher.

What Businesses Should Do

Retailers, restaurants, and food service providers should immediately stop selling or serving whole cucumbers from the identified sources. The CDC also urges businesses to:

Discard any affected cucumbers still in inventory.

Sanitize surfaces and equipment that may have come in contact with the produce.

Notify customers through in-store signage or emails if they may have purchased the recalled cucumbers.

Symptoms of Salmonella

Salmonella infection typically causes diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps within 6 hours to 6 days after exposure. Most people recover without treatment in about 4 to 7 days. However, severe cases can occur, especially in young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems.

Seek medical attention if you experience:

Diarrhea with a fever over 102°F

Diarrhea lasting more than 3 days

Bloody diarrhea

Excessive vomiting or signs of dehydration

Additional Resources

For more information on the outbreak and how to stay safe:

Consumers and businesses are urged to stay alert and follow the latest guidance as the investigation continues.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email