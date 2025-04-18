Saks Global Fulfillment Center to Close, 446 Workers Affected

Saks Global Tennessee Fulfillment Center will permanently close its La Vergne facility, impacting 446 employees, according to a WARN Notice filed with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The company informed the state’s Dislocated Worker Unit on April 17 that layoffs will begin June 4, 2025, with all separations expected to be completed by November 30, 2025. The affected facility is located at 1 Walden Books Drive in La Vergne.

Employees at the site are not represented by a union. In response to the closure, the Northern Middle Local Workforce Development Area rapid response team, managed by Workforce Essentials, has been activated to support impacted workers. This includes providing information on unemployment benefits, job search assistance, retraining opportunities, and other support services.

The Northern Middle Local Workforce Development Board will oversee and continue follow-up on dislocated worker services throughout the closure process.

For more information or assistance, affected employees can contact the Dislocated Worker Unit at (615) 253-6355.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email