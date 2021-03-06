Saint Thomas Midtown to Offer Dedicated Vaccine Clinic for Pregnant Women

As Tennessee enters Phase 1C of its vaccination schedule, pregnant women are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown is proud to offer a dedicated vaccine clinic for expectant mothers on Monday, March 8.

Ascension Saint Thomas joins the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the CDC in strongly recommending vaccination for pregnant women, as they are at elevated risk of developing severe complications from Covid-19.

Moms-to-be should click HERE to register for vaccine appointments. Be sure to select the Midtown clinic. All who register for vaccination will be asked a series of questions upon arrival to confirm eligibility.