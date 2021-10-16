Saint Matthew School Named Apple Distinguished School

Saint Matthew School announced that it has been recognized as an Apple Distinguished School for its innovative use of 1:1 iPad technology and other Apple tools.

Apple Distinguished Schools are centers of innovation, leadership, and educational excellence. Schools are selected by Apple for their use of Apple technology to connect students to the world, fuel creativity, deepen collaboration, and make learning personal.

Fewer than 600 schools worldwide have received this distinction. Technology Innovation teacher Mary Dams shared this about Saint Matthew’s program. “Over the past 10 years, Saint Matthew School Administration, Faculty and our Home and School Association consistently supported technology innovations throughout our school,” she said.

“Through our combined efforts, we have gone from a single Windows computer lab to a

technology-rich environment that incorporates iPads, robotics, coding, drawing, podcasting, and video creation. Our teachers have been incredible with developing their ‘technology toolkits’ and working to enhance lessons with the amazing technology resources we have here at Saint Matthew School. The students are eager to show what they have learned in new and exciting ways. I feel blessed to be involved with such an amazing community.”

Saint Matthew School is a faith-based community rooted in its motto – ‘Seeking Knowledge,

Modeling Christ, Serving Others’. In a world with exponentially accelerating technology, the

school has equipped its students with Apple technology to develop the skills they will need to shape their communities and to become future leaders, prepared to meet global challenges from their Catholic roots.

Since incorporating 1:1 iPads, teachers have reported that students work harder, learn deeper, stay on task better, and collaborate more. Mrs. Dams went on to say, “personalizing learning is helping students excel due to the wide range of Apple tools available. iPads have provided our students with technology that allows them to research, invent, create, and demonstrate what they have learned in ways they never before conceived.”

Principal Tim Forbes said, “I am proud that Saint Matthew School is recognized as an Apple

Distinguished School. The selection of Saint Matthew School highlights our success in creating an innovative and compelling learning environment, one that engages students and provides tangible evidence of academic achievement. Connecting with Apple allowed us access to schools which continually exercised national best practices. From the beginning, we recognized that the process provided the school with the opportunity for growth. This distinction is not the end of the process, but just the beginning.”

Saint Matthew School is a U.S. Department of Education Blue Ribbon School, located in

western Williamson County and serving 475 children from PK3 to 8th grade. More information is available at www.stmatthewtn.org.