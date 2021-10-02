Wine and Spirits Store Saint Goose Opens in Franklin

Saint Goose, a new wine and spirits store, opened in downtown Franklin at 134 Second Avenue North in the former Onyx and Alabaster location.

They state on social media, “We believe wine and whiskey are important elements of celebrations. They are used to toast special occasions, enhance the taste of a meal, and take communion, but also just to share with your friends after work or partner after the kids go to bed.”

“Whether it is a sacred moment, a victory celebration, or a Tuesday night with neighbors, a good bottle of wine or bourbon can make it better. It is our mission to create passionate consumers of wine and spirits: to introduce, educate, and provide world-class wines, spirits, and accouterments to residents and visitors of Williamson County. We do this through educational and tasting events, personalized shopping experiences, and sourcing the very best and most desirable products. Our passion is to ensure every customer leaves more knowledgeable and wiser than when they arrived,” they continued.

Andrew Kilpatrick and Kate Ham are the co-founders of Saint Goose. The store opened on Friday, October 1st from 1 pm – 7 pm but no official hours are listed.

Several in-store tasting events have been created, you must register to attend the events.

For the latest updates, visit Saint Goose on Facebook.