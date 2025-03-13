Saffire Restaurant Announces New Happy Hour Menu

March 13, 2025 – Saffire Restaurant is proud to announce its new happy hour program, featuring great drinks and tasty food at special prices.

Available Tuesday through Saturday from 3-5 PM, Saffire’s Happy Hour includes two-for-one draft beers, $8 house wines and spirits, and a $10 specialty cocktail that changes regularly.

The food menu includes:

Gumbo Ya Ya ($6) – Southern-style gumbo with andouille sausage, crawfish, shrimp, vegetables, fried okra and basmati rice

Blistered Shishito Peppers ($10) – Peppers with fresh herbs, roasted peanuts, and miso dressing

Beef Empanadas ($10) – Pastries filled with braised beef, served with avocado yogurt sauce

Saffire’s Happy Hour takes place in the restaurant’s historic bar area, which has a warm and friendly atmosphere.

Reservations are suggested but not required. Guests can make reservations through Saffire’s website or by calling the restaurant at (615) 807-2211.

