Safewise Releases List of Safest Cities in Tennessee

Safewise released its list of the top 20 safest cities in Tennessee for 2020 and three Williamson County cities made the list – Brentwood, Spring Hill and Franklin.

Brentwood is ranked as 8th, Spring Hill 12th and Franklin 18th.

Findings of the study stated Tennesseeans were more concerned about safety than the rest of the country.

“Tennessee’s level of concern about safety is 33% higher than the national average in our 2020 State of Safety survey, and it increased by 15% year over year. Personal experience with crime also increased, but both property and violent crime rates went down this year,” stated Safewise.

The complete list from Safewise:

1.Church Hill

2.Coopertown

3.Signal Mountain

4.Bean Station

5.Belle Meade

6.Loudon

7.Oakland

8.Brentwood

9. Atoka

10.Pleasant View

11. Tiptonville

12. Spring Hill

13. Collegedale

14. Whiteville

15. Medina

16. Mount Carmel

17. Huntingdon

18. Franklin

19. Germantown

20. Jonesborough

Changes to the List for 2020

New cities took the top three spots: Church Hill, Coopertown, and Signal Mountain.

Fourteen cities (70%) improved their ranking year over year, with Tiptonville making the biggest leap—29 spots from number 40 to 11.

Six cities (30%) fell in rank but stayed in the top 20, including last year’s number one, Belle Meade, which held the top spot in 2018 and 2019.

60% of the cities limited violent crime to less than one incident per 1,000, with Coopertown boasting the lowest violent crime rate, 0.2.

Nine cities reported five or fewer total violent crimes, and 13 stayed under 10.

The safest cities all came in under both state (28.3) and national (22.0) property crime rates, and no city reported more than 16.8 incidents per 1,000. That’s more than five points below the national property crime rate.

Half of the cities reported fewer than 50 total property crimes.

Safewise created the list of safest cities based on the FBI crime statistics. Their rankings included violent and property crimes. They calculated the rate of crimes per 1,000 people per city. They also used population thresholds for each state by utilizing the US Census Bureau data.