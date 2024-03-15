Safe Stolen During Brentwood Home Burglary

March 14, 2024 – Police are searching for suspects that burglarized a Brentwood home last week.

Brentwood Police say the burglary occurred on the morning of March 8 on Stillbrook Trace. Three male suspects, who are believed to be Hispanic, accessed the home through a rear window.

One suspect was wearing an Amazon vest and another was wearing a reflective orange vest. A safe containing jewelry and cash was stolen from the home during the burglary.

The three males fled in a black Kia Optima with a partially covered temporary license plate.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the burglary.

If you have any information, please contact the Brentwood Police Department.

Source: Brentwood Police