SafeSplash Swim School to Open in Cool Springs

By
Donna Vissman
-
SafeSplash Swim School
photo by Donna Vissman

SafeSplash Swim School, a learn-to-swim and performance-based swim school, will open next month in Cool Springs.

The new swim school is located at 1735 Galleria Blvd and will hold a grand opening on June 8th, according to their website.

This is the second SafeSplash Swim School location in the middle Tennessee area, with the first being on Charlotte Pike in Nashville.

SafeSplash teaches all skill levels ranging from the fundamentals of water safety to competitive instruction so that swimmers love the water, are safe and swim for life.

SafeSplash is currently enrolling for parent/toddler, toddler, adult, special needs with an option of group or semi-private lessons. You can even host your next birthday party at SafeSplash Swim School. Find more information here 

A tentative schedule shared via the website shows lessons are available Tuesday – Thursday and Saturday morning, closed on Friday.

For the latest, visit their Facebook page.

