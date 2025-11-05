Saddle Up for Thrills at the Franklin Stampede Pro Rodeo

Mark your calendar for the Franklin Stampede Pro Rodeo! Don’t miss this 2-day action-packed adrenaline-pumping event brought to you by Twisted Horn Rodeo Company! The event features Top Cowboys and Cowgirls from all over riding for Points and Prize Money as they compete to qualify for the prestigious year-end finals/ International Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma, with hopes of winning the Championship Gold Buckle.

At the event, you can expect to see cowgirl barrel racing, calf roping, steer wrestling, team roping, trick riders, bull fighters, rodeo clowns, mutton bustin’ for the kids, food, vendors, a top-notch award-winning announcer, and much more!

•WHEN: 2-Day Event! November 21st – 22nd, 2025. Friday and Saturday (7:30 pm). Gates open at 5:30 pm. Arrive early to grab a great seat, great food, and to visit with sponsors and vendors.

•WHERE: Williamson County AG Expo Park at 4215 Long Lane, Franklin, TN. No need to worry about the weather or temperatures! This is indoor, climate-controlled, and features comfortable stadium seating.

•KID’S TICKETS: Kids 3 years and under are free (1 per paying adult). If a kid (3 years or above) will be attending the VIP “Behind the Chutes” Experience, you will be required to purchase a VIP “Behind the Chutes” Experience ticket for said child.

•PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

More information and tickets HERE.

For more local events like the Franklin Stampede Pro Rodeo, visit https://williamsonsource.com/things-to-do/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email