Saddle Up! Announces Tina Doniger as New CEO

Saddle Up!, Middle Tennessee’s largest and longest-running equestrian therapy program, is proud to announce the appointment of Tina Doniger as its new chief executive officer. A seasoned nonprofit executive and community strategist, Doniger brings more than 25 years of experience guiding organizations through growth and transformation.

Based in Nashville, Tenn., she is widely recognized for her leadership as chief executive officer of the Community Resource Center, Middle Tennessee’s only Hygiene Hub. During her tenure, she led a significant organizational turnaround, scaling distribution to more than 1.7 million hygiene products annually across 500 locations throughout the region. She remains deeply connected to the community as a member of Leadership Nashville’s Class of 2025, a Nashville Business Journal Woman of Influence, a Bank of America Neighborhood Builder (2024) and a Model Behavior honoree from Nfocus.

“I am deeply honored to step into the role of CEO at Saddle Up! At this point in my career, I am drawn to organizations that change lives in tangible, lasting ways, and Saddle Up! does exactly that,” Doniger said. “Saddle Up! is more than a program; it’s a lifeline for families, children and young adults facing challenges. I’m excited to help build on the legacy of Audrey Kidd and expand access, strengthen programs, and ensure that every rider who comes through those doors experiences confidence, connection and possibility.”

Doniger’s deep commitment to Nashville and its growth is evident in her service as past chair of Nashville VOAD and her current role as vice chair of Tennessee VOAD. Whether guiding organizations through crisis, scaling growth or shaping long-term strategy, Doniger leads with clarity, conviction and compassion.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tina as the next CEO of Saddle Up!,” said Brian Hubbard, board president of Saddle Up! “Her proven leadership, strategic vision and deep commitment to our community make her exceptionally well-suited to guide the organization into its next chapter. We are confident that, under her direction, Saddle Up! will continue to grow its impact, expanding access to our programs to serve even more riders and families across Middle Tennessee.”

Doniger steps into the role as Audrey Kidd retires after nearly five years as executive director. During her tenure, Kidd provided steady leadership serving as a dedicated ambassador to the families, riders, volunteers and donors who make the mission possible.

