Saddle Up! Announces New 2023 Board Members

Saddle Up! welcomes four new members to its 2023 board of directors, three new members to its Young Professionals Board and one intern to its team. Saddle Up!, the only PATH International Premier Accredited Center in Middle Tennessee, is dedicated to changing the lives of children with disabilities through the power of equine-based programs.

2023 Board of Directors

Amy Orem, Asurion

Charles Ferguson, Pinnacle Dermatology

Nathan Rittenberry, Keifer USA

Nikki Ochab, Corebridge Financial

Young Professionals Board

Beau Fish, Roussel and Associates

Sarah Ann Johnson, Mployer Advisor

Colton McInturff, Tennessee Equine Hospital

Owen Board Fellow

George “Sloan” Patton, Vanderbilt University Owen Board Fellow

“Our board plays an integral role in helping to maximize fundraising efforts and helping Saddle Up! achieve its mission and vision,” said Trina Hayes, president of Saddle Up!’s executive board of directors. “Their knowledge of the program and community outreach will allow our organization to continue providing children and youth with disabilities the best therapeutic, educational and recreational activities with horses for their continued growth and development.”

“We can’t thank our new board members and Owen Board Fellow George enough for their time and dedication to Saddle Up!’s mission,” said Audrey Kidd, Saddle Up!’s executive director. “Their expertise and experience will help us further enrich the lives of our riders.”

Contact Audrey Kidd at Saddle Up! at (615) 794-1150, ext. 340, or akidd@saddleupnashville.org with any questions or for more information.

About Saddle Up!

At Saddle Up!, our programs make a profound, lifelong impact on the physical, cognitive, social, emotional and mental abilities of our participants. For over 30 years, Saddle Up! has used the power of the horse to transform the lives of children and young adults with over 50 different documented disabilities. At our 34-acre farm in Franklin, Tenn., riders ages 2–26 are transformed by participating in our six year-round programs. To learn more, visit www.saddleupnashville.org.