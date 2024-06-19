SACC Registration Open for 2024-25 School Year

June 19, 2024 – Registration for the 2024-25 School Aged Child Care (SACC) program is now open.

The SACC program runs throughout the school year and provides extended care services at all WCS elementary schools. Full-time care is available to families Monday through Friday. Families can select mornings, afternoons or both morning and afternoon care. Part-time care is also available for families needing care on specific days.

Families can register their children using EZChildTrack. There is a $45 registration fee per child. The cost for full-time morning or afternoon care is $70 per week, per child. For full-time morning and afternoon care, the cost is $84 per week, per child. Part-time care costs $22 per session, per child.

Space is limited at each location. Once a cap is met, a wait list will be implemented.

First through fifth-grade students will be able to attend SACC beginning Monday, August 5. Kindergarten students may start attending on the first full day of kindergarten, August 12.

For more information about the SACC program and a full list of tuition fees, visit the WCS SACC page.

Source: WCS InFocus

