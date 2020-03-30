Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. announced it has extended temporary closures at its managed entertainment venues and restaurants through April 26. The Company’s full-time and part-time employees will continue to receive pay and benefits through the end of April.

Colin Reed, chairman and chief executive officer of Ryman Hospitality Properties said, “In the interest of the health and wellbeing of our employees, artists, guests and the communities in which we operate, we have made the decision to extend our temporary closures at our entertainment venues. We have committed to providing all of our employees pay and benefits during this time and have encouraged our employees to take this opportunity to work from home on projects and initiatives that will further enhance our guest experience and their professional development. We look forward to welcoming our guests back as soon as we are able and invite everyone to stay connected with us through social media and the Grand Ole Opry broadcast in the meantime.”

Below is a property-by-property summary of how this closure will affect guests:

Grand Ole Opry House live shows and tours will be paused through April 26. Guests with tickets to these shows and tours will receive automatic refunds within 7-14 days.

The Grand Ole Opry will continue its Saturday night broadcast without a live audience. Grand Ole Opry management has worked closely with Nashville’s Director of Health to bring the show live to people around the world while following strict safety protocols under the guidance of local health professionals. The Saturday, March 28 Opry will be live on WSM 650 AM, Circle, and over 87 local broadcast affiliates. This Saturday’s performance will feature Opry member Vince Gill alongside wife Amy Grant and daughters Jenny Gill and Corrina Grant Gill. Last week’s broadcast was livestreamed by more than 1.1 million people in 66 countries.

Ryman Auditorium tours will be suspended through April 26. Ticketholders for shows scheduled to occur during this time will be contacted with information regarding rescheduled dates or refunds as the venue continues to work with artists and promoters specific to each event.

All Ole Red locations will remain closed through April 26.

All retail stores will remain closed through April 26. Guests can still shop the Opry Entertainment online store.

Reed continued, “These are unprecedented times, and we are fortunate to have the opportunity to provide our people some stability during this difficult period. We are thankful for the actions of our state and local officials to put measures in place to help control the spread of COVID-19 and for the efforts of our federal elected officials to pass the CARES Act, which will provide some much-needed relief to our industry.”