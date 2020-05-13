



While parts of Nashville are reopening, Ryman Auditorium announced it will extend its closure.

Via Facebook, the venue stated, “COVID-19 Update: Ryman Auditorium has now suspended all events and activity through June 6, 2020 in the interest of the health and well-being of our guests and employees and to align with Metro Nashville safety guidelines.”

It continues by saying the closure includes tours and more. “This includes concerts, daytime tours, retail, and foodservice at Cafe Lula.”

Those who have tickets for shows will be automatically refunded. The refund may take up to 14 days to appear on your credit card. The Ryman did state at this time all shows scheduled past June 6 will proceed as planned.

For a list of affected shows, click here.



