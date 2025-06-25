Ryman Auditorium to Celebrate 10th Anniversary of Jason Isbell Residency

Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium has announced the return of Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit for a six-night residency this October, marking the 10th anniversary of their celebrated annual performances at the iconic venue. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 20 at 10 a.m. at ryman.com.

The 2025 residency kicks off on Thursday, Oct. 16, and will once again feature a handpicked lineup of special guests. For their opening acts this year, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit have partnered with public schools and music programs across the Southeast to highlight some of the educators and students working to shape the next generation of live music.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit 2025 Ryman Residency Dates:

Thursday, Oct. 16 with Nuçi’s Space Camp Amped Program featuring Women in STEM

Friday, Oct. 17 with YEAH!

Saturday, Oct. 18 with O.R.F. (Otis Redding Foundation) Allstars

Thursday, Oct. 23 with Wright Middle School Mariachi Ensemble

Friday, Oct. 24 with Nashville School of the Arts

Saturday, Oct. 25 with LOVEUnited

