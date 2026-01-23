Ryman Auditorium Postpones Shows, Cancels Tours for Saturday and Sunday Due to Inclement Weather

Due to the inclement weather headed to Middle Tennessee, the Ryman Auditorium has canceled its museum tours for this weekend, Saturday-Sunday, January 24th – 25th.

In addition, the Ryman postponed the two shows scheduled for this weekend: Mavis Staples and Nashville in Concert.

They stated on social media, “Due to anticipated inclement weather and out of an abundance of caution, our shows originally scheduled for Saturday and Sunday have been rescheduled. Please hold on to your tickets — they will be honored on the new dates.”

