Ryman Announces New Outdoor Venue

Ryman Auditorium announced it has entered into a multi-year sponsorship agreement with PNC Bank, making PNC the official banking sponsor of the Ryman.

With the new sponsorship, comes a new permanent outdoor stage that will offer another location for visitors to enjoy live music and other outdoor events as part of their Ryman Auditorium experience. The new stage is expected to be completed by the end of the year and will be positioned on the Fourth Avenue North side of the property. Similar to previous expansions, the stage project will leave the original 1892 auditorium untouched.

In addition, last Friday, the Ryman welcomed back 125 in-person guests with Scotty McCreery and will increase that number to 250 this week for the Old Crow Medicine Show. Nashville Public Health Department personnel will be on hand to observe, inspect, and ensure compliance throughout the event as part of a pilot program designed to provide a safe return to indoor live music events.

‘LIVE AT THE RYMAN’ is a hybrid concert model developed by Opry Entertainment Group with input from the company’s official wellness advisor, Vanderbilt Health, designed to responsibly welcome back a limited number of guests while also allowing fans from across the country and around the world to enjoy high-quality live performances from home.

PNC Bank opened its Nashville corporate and commercial banking office in 2018. In July, PNC announced the continued national expansion of retail banking with its first entry into Tennessee, unveiling its newest Solution Center in Franklin. A second Solution Center recently opened in Hendersonville and on Sept. 22, PNC will debut its Solution Center on the ground level of the recently opened tower at 1200 Broadway in downtown Nashville.