Ryan Tannehill Seeing Progress on Offense as Titans Begin Minicamp This Week

NASHVILLE – Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is running a new offense, with plenty of other changes around him.

This offseason he’s been working with a new offensive coordinator, a new position coach, a reshaped offensive line, and new skill players at running back and receiver. He’s also witnessed plenty of departures.

As the team kicks off minicamp this week, Tannehill has seen progress.

“We’re coming together, learning a new offense right now, so that’s our No.1 objective as an offense is to master this offense,” Tannehill said. “We have to take advantage of every rep we get. We have a lot of new stuff, a lot of new terminology, concepts, blocking schemes, the whole thing. (We’re) taking in a lot of information, learning from every rep. A lot of mistakes are being made, but they’re good mistakes because we’re growing from it, we’re learning from it, across the board – from receivers to tight ends to o-line, quarterbacks, running backs, everybody.

“We’re taking advantage of this time, making sure we’re growing from our mistakes while we soak up as much information as we can, because this is the time we have to do it.”

Tannehill played in just 12 games last season for the Titans because of a lingering ankle injury that eventually ended his season prematurely.

He spent the first part of the offseason rehabbing, and was on the field for the first day of the offseason program.

Earlier this offseason, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel promoted Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator before hiring Charles London as Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks coach.

The team then began reshaping an offensive line, and the work included signing Andre Dillard and Daniel Brunskill in free agency, and drafting Peter Skoronski in the first-round of the NFL Draft.

The Titans also drafted a running back (Tajae Spears), a receiver (Colton Dowell) and a tight end (Josh Whyle), while also adding veteran receiver Chris Moore and veteran tight end Trevon Wesco.

Tannehill said the team is working to be efficient this offseason, and stressing getting out of the huddle faster.

The Titans have three days of minicamp work this week before four more OTAs next week.

After a break, the team will return for training camp at the end of July.

“I love it,” Tannehill said of the new fast-pace offense, and the work implementing it. “I have always liked getting on the ball, but there’s some really good things you are able to do in the huddle as well. Just being able to be multiple in that, and not being stuck in one way – being able to jump in and out of it, different personnels, different tempos, all of those things can help put pressure on the defense.

“Everybody is learning something new. There’s a little more growing pains, only being (six) practices into a new offense. It is not something that is going to happen overnight. It’s going to be go into training camp as well. We just want to limit that, shorten that as much as we can, all get on the same page and keep pushing ourselves forward.”

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

MORE SPORTS NEWS