Ryan Murphy’s 9-1-1 TV Series Coming to Nashville

With the cancellation of “9-1-1: Lonestar,” set in Austin, Texas, fans have been wondering if there will be a new spinoff of the popular ABC series “9-1-1” created by Ryan Murphy and Tim Minear. The answer is “yes” and it was just announced that the new series will be located in Nashville, Tennessee. It will launch during the 2025-2026 television season.

The Tennessee set series will be the third in the popular franchise. While “9-1-1: Lonestar” was on FOX, the original home of “9-1-1,” the new show will air on ABC, the current home of the flagship series. The new show will again follow the lives of a group of first responders, but the casting and storyline have not been announced.

News reports state that this project has been on the drawing board for some time, with the location being the biggest question. Producers looked at both Hawai’i and Las Vegas, but Nashville’s tax incentives enticed them to choose the Music City. Having this production come to Tennessee is the biggest thing since the show “Nashville” was filmed here. It is hoped that local actors will once again be able to get roles in the show.

“9-1-1: Nashville” will be executive produced by Murphy, Minear, Brad Falchuk and Angela Bassett. Bassett stars in the original show and she was also an executive producer of “9-1-1: Lonestar.” Writers will include Murphy, Minear, and Lonestar showrunner Rashad Raisai.

The original show is set in Los Angeles and follows the lives of a group of first responders played by Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, Kenneth Choi and Gavin McHugh. It follows Murphy’s unique blend of drama, humor and just plain wackiness that has been his successful formula for other projects like “Glee,” “American Horror Story,” and the new “Doctor Odyssey,” which is also on ABC.

More information about the series will follow in Variety, Hollywood Reporter, and Deadline.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email